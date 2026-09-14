WACO, Texas (KXXV) — President Trump's ban on Canadian alcohol imports has a Waco liquor store owner worried about his bottom line as the September 29 deadline approaches.

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Canadian alcohol ban threatens Waco liquor store's bottom line

Last week, Trump announced the ban on Canadian exports of alcohol, dairy products, and motorcycles after Canada imposed counter-tariffs on roughly $20 billion in U.S. goods. Canadian alcohol — including beer, wine, spirits, and other drinks — will be banned.

Nilesh Valappil, the owner of 18th Street Liquor Store, said the ban has him concerned.

"It will all affect the bottom line."

Valappil said Canadian whiskey is a major money-maker for his store.

"Crown is one of our top-sellers, so if you don't have it, that will affect the business. We sell, pretty much every day, Crown, at least in some form."

The ban's fine print does provide a workaround for whiskey only — it can cross the border as long as it is in a container larger than 4 liters. However, Valappil said he is still worried about current Crown shipments and how everything will unfold.

"We are not able to get. Last week I ordered like 3 cases, and we didn't get none, and we are supposed to get some more today. Keeping my fingers crossed."

He said what is on the shelves is all he has left.

"I hope things change around, and hopefully we will be back to normal, how it was before."

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