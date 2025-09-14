Cameron police arrest suspect in August armed robbery

CAMERON, Texas (KXXV) — A 46-year-old man wanted in an August armed robbery has been arrested, Cameron police said.

Frederick Parker was taken into custody Saturday after a joint effort by Cameron police, Texas Rangers and Killeen police.

Parker is accused of robbing Mike’s Convenience Store at gunpoint in August and was also a suspect in multiple Killeen robberies. He faces charges including aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

