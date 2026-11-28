BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is moving forward with an $8.5 million renovation of City Hall, a project designed to bring modern upgrades to one of downtown's most familiar landmarks without raising taxes.

Early estimates for the project ranged from $5 to $7.5 million. City officials say the plans include replacing the glazing on the outside of the building, using newer technology to make City Hall more energy efficient.

Frank Clark with the city says the decision to renovate rather than build new came down to cost.

"You're looking at 7 to 8 million for the renovation here versus 40 to $45 million for a new facility and it's just a better use of taxpayers' dollars," Clark said.

On the inside, the city is updating to the latest building code, with the goal of creating a more modern, professional space for citizens and staff. The work will also address safety inside the building.

"What we're trying to do is to address, future security concerns for elected officials, staff, and even citizens in the building," Clark said.

Crews are starting on the first floor. During the work, the Building Services Group is moving to the old BTU office.

Kristy Petty has lived in Bryan for over 30 years and says the building is long overdue for an update.

"I know that the courthouse hasn't had any updates, I'm sure since like the 70s or 80s, so it is definitely time," Petty said.

Since the city is not raising taxes for the project, neighbors like Petty are pleased with how leadership is handling the investment.

"I love to hear that our, you know, leadership was able to manage. To be fiscally responsible with the dollars, not having to increase," Petty said.

Petty says a renovated City Hall fits right in with the growing focus on downtown Bryan.

"I do believe there's a lot of attention that's being put on downtown and it's just going to continue to be a bigger central focus of Bryan. And so to have our courthouse, you know, match that level of professionalism that we're all trying to do for downtown would be awesome." Petty said.

As the renovation process begins at Bryan City Hall, I will keep you updated on developments.

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