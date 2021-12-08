'Brutal attack' Female sergeant sexually assaulted by inmate in Texas county jail: HCSO

A female sergeant is hospitalized after she was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted inside her office by a county jail inmate.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said around 2 p.m. on Monday the sergeant reported the assault by 27-year-old Harris County Jail male inmate, Jeremiah Williams. The assault took place in an administrative office on the fifth floor of the jail facility.

“The brutal attack of our Sheriff’s Office teammate warrants a thorough and swift investigation,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Uncovering all the relevant facts related to this alleged assault is a top priority as we seek answers and justice. All our brave employees deserve to feel safe, and we will do everything to protect them. Our team’s immediate focus is offering a range of full support to our team member.”

The sheriff's office said the sergeant was immediately taken to the jail clinic for treatment. She was then later transported to a local hospital for further medical care and support services.

Williams was previously charged last year with a sexual assault attack and an attempted sexual assault, both of which occurred on Sept. 8 of 2020 at a park, according to the sheriff's office.

"The investigation remains in the early stages," said the sheriff's office in a release. "In addition to the criminal investigation, an internal review will be conducted."