Brenham PD fires officer, ask Texas Rangers to investigate after license plate reader misuse audit

The Brenham Police Department has fired an officer and asked the Texas Rangers to open a criminal investigation after a routine audit flagged the misuse of automated license plate reader technology.

Chief of Police Gary Boshears determined that the officer, Gabriel Duran, committed multiple violations of department policy.

Duran remained on administrative leave throughout the investigation and was terminated from employment with the City of Brenham on Friday, October 16.

The internal affairs investigation concluded on October 14. Police officials say that to ensure an independent examination of potential criminal conduct, the department also asked the Texas Rangers to conduct a separate criminal investigation into the officer's actions.

The department has used automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology through Vigilant, a Motorola Solutions system, for several years. The technology has served as an investigative tool, helping officers solve property crimes, violent offenses, and other criminal cases. Department policy has consistently required that ALPR searches be conducted only for legitimate law enforcement purposes.

The department recently strengthened its ALPR policy by adding safeguards and accountability measures.

The improvements include enhanced documentation requirements, specific restrictions on certain searches, updated retention periods for routine data, annual public reporting, and mandatory quarterly audits to identify potential misuse.

During an audit conducted under the updated policy, a department employee identified unusual search activity involving an officer that raised concerns about possible policy violations. The employee reported the findings through the chain of command to Boshears.

Officials say that upon receiving the information, the department placed the officer on administrative leave and revoked access to all department information systems. Boshears also initiated an internal affairs investigation and directed a comprehensive review of all ALPR searches the department conducted during the previous year.

"This incident underscores why meaningful oversight matters. Our audit identified suspected misuse, our team promptly reported concerns, and we took immediate action to investigate and hold the officer accountable. The safeguards we put in place worked as intended by bringing this conduct to light and ensuring it was addressed," Boshears said.

"That does not lessen the seriousness of what occurred. Misusing law enforcement information systems is unacceptable and violates the trust our community places in us. As chief, I take that responsibility seriously. Our community deserves effective policing, responsible technology use, and accountability when our standards are violated. We must earn the public's trust through our actions, including how we respond when a member of our own department fails to meet those standards," Boshears said.

