Brazos Valley Bombers to play single season at Navasota High School before moving to College Station

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are calling Navasota High School home this season before moving to Veterans Park in College Station for 2027 and beyond.

Brazos Valley Bombers Navasota Season

Navasota High School will host over 20 home games for the club. The Bombers will also play in at least three other ballparks across the Brazos Valley.

The temporary move offers an opportunity to grow the team's fanbase. Uri Geva, founder and owner of the Brazos Valley Bombers is excited to showcase the team's 20th season.

"From our perspective, this has given us a great opportunity to expand the fan base. Right? Sometimes families can't drive from Grimes County. Sometimes fans can't drive from Robertson County, from Caldwell, from Brenham, so this makes it easier for them both being in Navasota, right? Well this has been, really a heartwarming place to say, hey, this will be the new focal point," Uri Geva said.

The team plans to continue all the activities and nightly deals that bring families back to the ballpark.

"The facility will have an amazing setup by Revel who does all the tailgating stuff for Texas A&M. They're setting up party tents for all of our hospitality that we have. Our kids zone will continue, uh, and is moving with us over here. We'll have it right behind the grandstand, where kids will have all their bounce houses, all the inflatables. We're keeping everything affordable," Geva said.

Local businesses are looking forward to serving the fans the team brings to Navasota. Julie Baily is the general manager of The Coop and The Garage. As a Bombers fan, she hopes to see the impact across Navasota.

"Our businesses here love to support. Any of the sports teams, um, I'm excited for the tourism part of it, uh, I'm excited for people to get to see the food businesses, especially here in Navasota," Julie Baily said.

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