Brazos County polling location forced to close days before election

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A polling location in Brazos County is being forced to closed just days before the midterm election.

College Heights Assembly of God will not be open for voting on Tuesday.

The Election Administration says church officials notified them that the air conditioning unit is broken and there is a possible loss of water.

"The biggest issue is that this is an older building. While stand-alone air conditioning units could be used, there is a chance they would overload the electrical system when coupled with the amount of electricity used by the voting machines. Even though this is only a chance, County officials are not willing to risk a power outage while voters are actively casting ballots," officials said in a press release.

The nearest polling location is at Legends Event Center, which is a little less than two miles away.

Brazos County residents are free to vote at any of the polling locations throughout the county.

For a complete list and other Election Day information, click here.