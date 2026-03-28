Brazos County continues search for Nicole "Nikki" Winder

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office issued an update today on the ongoing search for missing person Nicole "Nikki" Winder, announcing that a large-scale search operation is currently underway in the area.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed they are working with Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit organization known for its expertise in missing person cases, to conduct today's expanded search efforts.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information about Nicole "Nikki" Winder's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.