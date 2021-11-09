Bosque County Sheriff's Office reopens missing person, cold case investigation

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office, along with the Texas Rangers, announced on Tuesday that it has reopened a missing person case from late 2009.

The sheriff's office said that John Richard Creech, now 53 years of age, disappeared around April of 2009. According to Creech's family members, who have not seen or heard from him since, he was last seen at his home just outside of Meridian.

"A short time after John’s disappearance, his pickup, a blue 1988 Chevrolet, was found in the Walmart parking lot in Hillsboro and was retrieved by family members," said the sheriff's office. "Over the years, investigators have received information and a number of different stories relating to John’s disappearance."

So far, all leads that have been investigated have only provided limited evidence surrounding Creech's whereabouts.

Law enforcement is still not sure what may have happened to him.

BCSO

Creech is described as a white male, 5 feet and 8 inches in height, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with any information contact Investigator Joey Brooks or Sheriff Trace Hendricks at (254) 435-2362 or email tips@bosquesheriff.com.

Callers may remain anonymous.