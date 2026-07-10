Bomb threat prompts evacuation of McLennan County Courthouse, surrounding schools, businesses

WACO, Texas — The McLennan County Courthouse is evacuated and closed for the day after officials received a reported bomb threat.

The Waco Police Department said it is assisting the McLennan County Sheriff's Office with the investigation into the reported threat. Sheriff Parnell McNamara has confirmed with 25 News that they received a call regarding the threat around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials said the courthouse was safely evacuated. As a precaution, law enforcement and emergency personnel are also evacuating businesses and schools located immediately surrounding the courthouse.

The Waco Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while officers investigate and ensure the scene is safe.

No injuries have been reported, and police have not said whether any explosive device has been found.

Officials also have not released details about the nature of the threat, how it was received, or whether they believe it is credible. It is also unknown how long the evacuations and road closures will remain in effect.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

