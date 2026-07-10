Bomb squad responds to pressure cooker found outside McGregor PD

MCGREGOR, Texas — Authorities responded Friday morning to a report of a suspicious package outside the McGregor Police Department, prompting a temporary closure of the surrounding area while a bomb squad investigated.

The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to assist after a pressure cooker was found near bushes in front of the police department.

A fire crew helped secure and close off the area as the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad responded to examine the package. Authorities have not released additional details about who may have placed the item there, how long it had been at the location, or whether the pressure cooker posed any threat.

The scene was later cleared, and officials said there was no danger to the public.