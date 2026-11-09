Bob Mills, founder of Bob Mills Furniture, dies at age 79

Bob Mills, the founder of Bob Mills Furniture and a familiar presence in radio and TV ads across the region, died Monday at age 79.

At 23 years old, Mills started his furniture business in Oklahoma City in 1971 with a $25,000 loan from his mother. He went on to grow the business from a single store into a company with 12 locations across Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.

Mills’ family issued this statement:

"It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, and founder of Bob Mills Furniture, Bob Mills.

For our family, this is an immeasurable loss. But we also know that his passing will be felt by the countless people whose lives he touched throughout the years.

Bob built more than a furniture company. He built a legacy rooted in hard work, determination, relationships, and a genuine belief in people. What began as his dream grew into something far greater than he could have imagined, and each of you has played a part in making that possible.

He was incredibly proud of this company, but even more importantly, he was proud of the people who made it what it is today.

As his family, we want you to know how deeply grateful we are for your dedication, loyalty, and the role you have played in his life’s work. You are part of his legacy, and that is something we will always cherish.

We also want to reassure each of you that Bob Mills Furniture will continue to move forward. The company he worked so hard to build will continue to operate, guided by the same values, dedication, and commitment to excellence that have defined it for so many years. We remain committed to honoring his vision and carrying his legacy into the future.

At this time, funeral and memorial service arrangements have not yet been determined. We will share those details as soon as they become available.

On behalf of our entire family, thank you for being part of his journey and for helping carry forward something that meant so much to him.

We ask that you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The company, which now employs more than 400 people, will continue operating its 12 locations:



Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Wichita, Kansas

Amarillo, Texas

Lubbock, Texas

Midland, Texas

Odessa, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

San Juan, Texas

Schertz, Texas

Temple, Texas

Waco, Texas

Mills is survived by his wife, Margaret, and their children, Bryan, Tuesday and Chris.

Click here to read more on Bob Mills' passing.