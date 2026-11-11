Belton Senior Activity Center honors local veterans across generations ahead of Veterans Day

BELTON, Texas— The annual celebration brings together veterans from across the eras, ranging from Korea to Vietnam, the Cold War, and Desert Storm to current service members.

Each veteran was celebrated and acknowledged for their service with commemorative pins as they gave a short speech.

Commander of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, Col. Lahavi Brunson, addressed the crowd, emphasizing the community's bond with Fort Hood and the enduring legacy passed down to future generations.

"I think it's important for them to realize and recognize that the freedoms that we hold so dear, the freedoms that we cherish, that makes us the greatest nation in the world and in the history of the universe, is borne on the shoulders of people who have served and sacrificed without regard for their own personal concerns but just the freedoms our nation needs to guarantee," Brunson said.

Roughly 70 veterans received tokens of appreciation during the program, which concluded with a shared meal.

For some, the recognition carried special meaning.

"I was in Vietnam, and when we came back from Vietnam, we were kind of split on and different things like that. So it's nice to have people like this to honor us veterans," Vietnam Veteran James Proctor said.

Students also contributed to the event, with performances from Belton High School's Madrigal choir and the posting of colors by the Junior ROTC.

The invocation was delivered by Rev. Patrick Hoffman of Belton First United Methodist Church.

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