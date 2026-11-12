Belton disc golf course earns 2026 Texas Municipal League Municipal Excellence Award for upgrades

The Texas Municipal League has awarded the city of Belton a 2026 Municipal Excellence Award for its Heritage Park disc golf course.

The city redesigned three holes and improved facility options in the park.

Since 2024, the number of golfers on the course has more than doubled, placing the course among the top 10% worldwide, according to the U-Disc golf app.

The improvements at Heritage Park were completed within the city's routine parks maintenance budget.

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