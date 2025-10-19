Bell County sheriff's office Lieutenant arrested on assault charge

BELL COUNTY, Texas(KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one of its lieutenants has been arrested and is now on suspension.

Early Sunday morning, Temple Police arrested Christopher Roberto Ellis and booked him into the Bell County Jail. Ellis faces a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office is also reviewing the possibility of additional charges.

Sheriff Bill Cooke said he has placed Ellis on suspension while the department gathers details of the incident.

Ellis has worked for the Bell County Sheriff’s Office since 2013, most recently serving as lieutenant of the Mental Health Unit.

The sheriff’s office says it is working closely with Temple Police and will assist their investigation as needed. Officials noted that further information will be released at an appropriate time as the case remains under investigation.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

