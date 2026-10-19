Bell County man arrested on child injury charge after infant suffers life-threatening injuries

A three-month-old boy remains in intensive care with life-threatening injuries after his father admitted to investigators that he shook the infant, the Bell County Sheriff's Office said.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said it received notification from McLane Children's Hospital on Oct. 16 about the infant, who had sustained significant injuries of an initially unknown cause.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident may have occurred in the 11000 block of La Paloma in Salado, within the office's jurisdiction.

During interviews with the infant's parents, the father, identified as Alexander Urban, admitted to investigators that he shook the infant out of anger and frustration, the sheriff's office said.

Urban was arrested, and the Bell County Sheriff's Office contacted the Bell County District Attorney's Office for assistance in preparing a criminal complaint and supporting affidavit. Urban is being held in the Bell County Jail with bond set at $70,000 by Judge Tice. An emergency protective order was also issued.

Investigators confirmed the infant has family members who reside locally.

The investigation remains ongoing.