Bell County grand jury indicts man on capital murder charge in killing of Salado teen

A Bell County grand jury has indicted Colton Carter on a capital murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Ember Henry of Salado.

The suspect is now charged with capital murder in the teenager's death.

Investigators say Henry was killed during an armed robbery in Temple in May.

Federal court documents allege Carter orchestrated the robbery, while Donivan Bynum served as a lookout.

Carter is now back in the Bell County Jail awaiting state prosecution.

Friends and relatives came together in May to remember Henry.

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