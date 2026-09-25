Bell County elections office works to clear massive voter registration backlog

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County is dealing with a massive backlog of voter registration applications.

The county elections office received more than 12,000 applications from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Some of those applications date back to the fall of 2025.

The county is now hiring short-term staff and approving overtime to process the paperwork.

Officials say they are working to make sure the backlog does not impact voters in the upcoming election.

You can confirm if you're currently registered to vote in Bell County by calling or visiting the Bell County Elections Office or visit VoteTexas.gov.

The Bell County Elections Office is located at 550 E. 2nd Ave in Belton and their contact information is (254) 933-5774.

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