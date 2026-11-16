KILLEEN, Texas — Bell County's Democrats and Republicans gathered on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday following the midterm elections to assess their parties' next moves after a 20-point seismic shift in the district.

For some, the results were a cause for celebration: "Texas is bringing a new kind of politics. And it is liberty-centered; it is Texas strong," Rep. Amelia Rabroker of House District 55 said.

For others, they were a reason to gather: "At some point you have to stand on your merit, what you have done," Terris Goodwin, President of Bell County Texas Women, said.

For others, it's a time to strategize: "You just have to work harder, I'm sorry to say that but that's just the way it is," Canterino said.

Tony Canterino and Jeff Howard, the Bell County GOP chair and vice chair, say some of the outcome was the typical midterm swing.

"During that time we just didn't get our message to the younger generations coming up," Canterino said.

"Independents, we call them, there's a large gap 10 to 15 points, and that 10 – 15 points tends to swing either direction," Howard said.

When I asked about whether the GOP messaging around smaller government, the Constitution, and lower taxes landed as voters' primary pressure points?

"No, I don't think so. I don't think so …It's getting those independents and getting people over to our side to understand that the government is not the solution to for everything," Howard said.

Democrats say their message centered on affordability and schools.

"We want people to feel like they can afford their groceries and we want them to feel like they can get healthcare and their school are funded," Tess Griffin said.

"We had 20 percent inflation just a few years ago, and it takes a while to recover," Howard said.

When I asked both parties about their future strategy, they emphasized listening to their communities.

"We have to be better listeners. We have to talk to our constituents more and see what, what, what really is on their mind, OK, and where they're hurting. And if we can fix that, we will," Canterino said.

"We want to keep the momentum going; we want to keep winning over voters. We want to if they voted for us this time, they'll want to again in 2 years. By trying to make their lives better," Griffin said.

Both sides say they remain committed to the needs of their constituents as they navigate this new territory and strategize for the next election.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

