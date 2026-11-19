WACO, Texas — A Baylor tradition that started 20 years ago brought nearly 10,000 members of the university community together Wednesday night.

Students gathered on Fountain Mall for the annual All-University Thanksgiving, sharing a meal and celebrating the start of the holiday season.

Baylor Eats served Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole, along with one distinctly Baylor offering: Dr Pepper-glazed ham.

The evening also featured live performances by Baylor students, a mural for guests to share what they are thankful for and a turkey pardon led by Baylor President Linda Livingstone.

Organizers also worked to make the meal accessible to more students with a "Delicious Without" tent offering food made without the top nine allergens.

The tradition included a service component, too. Students could donate guest meal swipes to The Store to help provide meals for fellow students experiencing food insecurity.