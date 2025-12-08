Baylor declines bowl invitation, cites focus on 2026 season preparation

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football has declined a bowl game invitation, becoming the latest program to turn down postseason play as college football faces an unprecedented shortage of willing participants.

The Bears released a statement explaining their decision: "We have declined the opportunity to play in a Bowl, as we've already progressed deeply into the offseason timeline of preparation for the 2026 season."

Baylor's announcement comes as bowl organizers struggle to fill remaining spots. The Birmingham Bowl remains the last bowl to be filled.

