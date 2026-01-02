Baylor Bears bring in new class of coaches for the 2026 season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor has promoted Austin Woods to offensive line coach and Craig Watts to assistant offensive line coach, the school announced Thursday.

Woods led the offensive line during the final five games of the 2025 season after serving as a quality control coach. Watts moves up after three years with the program, including two as a quality control coach.

Woods spent eight seasons at Oklahoma, his alma mater, helping the Sooners win six Big 12 championships from 2014-21. He also worked at Southern California and was an offensive line coach at Incarnate Word in 2023, when the Cardinals ranked second in FCS in total offense.

