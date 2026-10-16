Banana Ball coming to Baylor in May 2027

(KXXV) WACO, Texas — Banana Ball is coming to Baylor in May 2027! See more details announced on Friday:

WACO, IT'S TIME TO TAILGATE! The 2027 Banana Ball World Tour is bringing the Texas Tailgaters and Party Animals to McLane Stadium at Baylor University on May 7–8, 2027, turning one of college football's most iconic settings into the ultimate Texas-sized tailgate!

Known for their larger-than-life energy, the Texas Tailgaters are bringing the tailgate to the heart of Baylor Nation! Fans can expect an unforgettable experience filled with jaw-dropping trick plays, nonstop entertainment, fast-paced competition and the unexpected moments that have made Banana Ball a global phenomenon. McLane Stadium, get ready to experience Banana Ball in a whole new way!

WACO, THIS IS YOUR CHANCE! Don't miss the opportunity to experience the Texas Tailgaters and Party Animals at McLane Stadium! Fans MUST head to Bananaball.com/tickets [bananaball.com] to join the 2027 Ticket Lottery before it closes on October 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET!

Please know that when you join the list does not affect your chance of being selected, as the drawing is completely random!

Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. If you're drawn, you'll be contacted directly with next steps.

Additional details regarding game times and event information will be announced soon.