Authorities conclude investigation into deadly Moffat mobile home fire

The Bell County Sheriff's Office has concluded its investigation into the deadly mobile home fire in Moffat on Sunday.

Authorities said they found no evidence indicating the use of an accelerant or other circumstances suggesting the fire was set intentionally.

"Additionally, the Medical Examiner determined the manner of death to be accidental," the Sheriff's Office said.

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The fire started on the 11000 block of State Highway 36. Authorities said a single-wide mobile home, garage, and shed were destroyed in the blaze, along with an RV and vehicle. A body was later discovered inside the home.

At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released.

