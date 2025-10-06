One athlete dies after receiving medical attention in Ironman 70.3 Waco triathlon

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — An athlete competing in the IRONMAN 70.3 Waco triathlon died Sunday after requiring medical attention during the swim portion of the race, organizers said.

Water safety personnel identified the participant in distress and provided immediate aid, officials said. The athlete was quickly attended to before being transported to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a race participant during the IRONMAN 70.3 Waco triathlon,” organizers said in a Facebook statement. “We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.”

