Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl out of Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for missing a 11-year-old girl named Audrii Cunningham who was last seen in Livingston, Texas.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said she was last seen near her residence in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive in Livingston around 7 a.m. on Feb. 15.

"Audrii should have caught the school bus at her neighborhood bus stop; however, school officials reported to the Sheriff’s Office that the school bus did not pick Audrii up, nor did she report to school," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Audrii is 4'1", has blue eyes, blonde hair, and weighs about 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, a bright red "Hello Kitty" backpack, black pants, and black high-top tennis shoes.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office are being assisted by the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Livingston Police Department, the Texas State Guard, and several local fire departments in their search for Audrii.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts should call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936) 327-6810. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.