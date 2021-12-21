Watch
AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old out of San Antonio

Posted at 10:49 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 23:49:26-05

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl out of San Antonio on Monday.

San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in finding Lina Sardar Khil who was last seen around 5 p.m. at the 9400 Block of Fredericksburg Road before she was abducted.

Police said Khil has straight, shoulder-length hair and was last seen in a ponytail with a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (210) 207-7660 to report information to the San Antonio Police Department.

