Amber Alert: FBI searching for missing 13-year-old out of Houston

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for abducted 13-year-old Leilana Graham.

Graham was last seen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the 10500 Block of Rockaway Drive in Houston.

According to DPS, Graham was wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, unknown pants, and black shoes. She was also seen carrying a clear backpack.

The abducted child is believed to be with 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith. The vehicle described in her abduction is a 2008 GMC truck in blue color with a Texas license plate number of 28809T1.

Anyone with information is asked to call (713) 693-5000 to report information to the FBI.