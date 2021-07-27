Although outside factors can cause stress, doctors say it can also come from within

CENTRAL TEXAS — Many outside factors in your day-to-day life can cause stress but doctors say there can also be stress from within your body.

Waking up in the middle of the night to a panic attack and gasping for air with a fast heartbeat might sound like a heart attack but doctors say it may very well be Hiatal Hernia Syndrome.

If you run out of breath when you're breathing it could be that you're not getting ideal amounts of oxygen.

Physician and author Dr. Vikki Peterson appeared on Good Morning Texas to outline some of the symptoms, which she discusses further in her new book 'Hiatal Hernia Syndrome: Many Symptoms, One Cause.'

The doctor says a proper diet is just one way you can avoid this syndrome.