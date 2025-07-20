Aggravated assault leaves one dead, one injured in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that left one person dead and another critically injured early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of an fight around 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of South 13th Street. Police found one individual with a gunshot wound. Shortly after, law enforcement learned that a second victim had left the residence before they got there.

Police say the fight happened during a get-together at the residence. One victim was transported to a local hospital but died later. The second victim self-transported to the hospital and is currently in life-threatening condition.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy