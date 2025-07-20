Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aggravated assault leaves one dead, one injured in Temple

Temple Police
Temple Police Department
Temple Police
Posted

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that left one person dead and another critically injured early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of an fight around 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of South 13th Street. Police found one individual with a gunshot wound. Shortly after, law enforcement learned that a second victim had left the residence before they got there.

Police say the fight happened during a get-together at the residence. One victim was transported to a local hospital but died later. The second victim self-transported to the hospital and is currently in life-threatening condition.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood