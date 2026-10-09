A&M Central Texas opens CORE building

Texas A&M University-Central Texas is celebrating a major step toward future growth with the opening of its new CORE Building in Killeen.

The 34,000-square-foot facility will serve as the operational hub for campus utilities, safety, emergency operations, and infrastructure systems.

University leaders say the building is designed to improve efficiency and support future expansion, including a planned residence hall, athletic facilities, and additional academic buildings.

Officials say the $49.9 million project comes as both Bell County and the university continue to grow, with A&M-Central Texas recently reaching record enrollment and graduation numbers.

The university dedicated the new facility Wednesday with community and state leaders on hand.