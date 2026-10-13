50-year-old driver killed after crashing into cement truck on I-35 in Waco

WACO, TX — A deadly crash on Interstate 35 near 12th Street is under investigation.

The Waco Police Department says a 50-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after his Nissan crashed into the back of a cement pump truck.

Authorities say the man was traveling southbound on I-35 when it hit the truck. The Nissan then lost power and drifted into the next lane, where police say it was hit by a semi-truck.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

A passenger in the Nissan and the driver of the semi-truck were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.