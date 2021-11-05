5 arrested in meth bust after child found alone on Texas highway

Five individuals have been arrested after a child was found walking alone on a Texas highway.

The Polk County Sheriffs Office received calls on Wednesday that a child was seen walking alone down U.S. Highway. The child was taken to the sheriff's office by a deputy, as detectives attempted to find the child’s parents or guardians.

"A short time later narcotics detectives were able to find out where the child lived with his parents and other two siblings in the Cedar Point subdivision of Polk County," said the police department. "Detectives quickly responded to the residence to check on the welfare of the other two children and to further investigate the matter."

Detectives located the child's two other siblings, as well as his mother, Brittany Jade Dykes, and three other individuals: Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore, and Elizabeth McCelvey. Police said the children's father, Nolen Ray Dykes, had left the home in an attempt to pick up the child.

"While on scene detectives obtained probable cause to apply for a search warrant of the residence and property," said police. "During the search narcotics detectives located and seized numerous different illegal narcotics including methamphetamine and the items used to distribute the illegal substance."

All four occupants of the home were arrested on scene, the mother was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for the abandoning/endangering of a child.

The father of the children was placed under arrest after an interview at the sheriff’s office.

"Found in his vehicle that he had driven up to the sheriff’s office in was a large amount of methamphetamine," said the sheriff's office. "Nolen Dykes was additionally charged with [a] prohibited substance in a correctional facility and no license plate."

All three children turned over into the care of child protective services, according to the Polk County Sheriffs Office.