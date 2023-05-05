Watch Now
46-year-old killed after vehicle collision on US 77 near Rockdale

Posted at 2:24 PM, May 05, 2023
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A 46-year-old was pronounced dead on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. after a collision between a pick-up truck and an SUV on US 77 near Rockdale, according to Texas DPS.

The 63-year-old truck driver was traveling northbound approaching an intersection when the 46-year-old driving the SUV, Pramila Subedi, failed to yield to the truck and pulled into its path.

The vehicles collided, killing Subedi on the scene.

Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to always take that second look to make sure the roadway is clear before entering. Taking that extra look to make sure the path is clear can greatly reduce the probability of being involved in a traffic crash.

