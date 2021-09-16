'Rest easy sister,' Georgetown Police Officer dies after battle with COVID-19

The Georgetown Police Department announced that one of its newest officers died after a battle with COVID-19.

Officer Michelle Gattey, 44, passed away on Thursday. She began her service at the police department in Williamson County in January of this year.

"Today, the Georgetown Police Department has suffered another tremendous loss and we are heartbroken," said the police department. "Officer Michelle Gattey passed away after a courageous battle with COVID-19."

Gattey served in the United States Air Force for 23 years before joining the police department as an intern. She made the decision to serve the community as a police officer during her internship and began at the police academy in late 2020.

"Officer Gattey will be remembered for her wonderful smile, her soft-spoken manner, and her commitment to our country and our community," said the police department. "She truly exemplified what it means to have a servant heart."

Gattey was recently selected to be the Georgetown Police Department Victim’s Service Coordinator.

"Her family, her friends, and all of us will miss her more than words can describe," said Georgetown police. "Rest easy sister. We have the watch."