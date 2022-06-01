4 injured: Waco police investigating Tuesday shooting

WACO, Texas — Four people were injured in a Tuesday evening shooting, Waco police say.

Around 8:10 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Preston after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found male and female victims. Both had sustained gunshot wounds. Police say the female is in critical condition.

Two other victims, both male with gunshot wounds, went to a hospital before authorities arrived at the scene.

All three males are in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities believe the incident to be isolated.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Those with information are urged to report to the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500. Anonymous reporting is also available via Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357. Crime Stoppers is rewarding up to $2,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

The investigation continues.