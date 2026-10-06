22-year-old man identified as victim in deadly motorcycle crash

WACO, TX — The Waco Police Department has identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

Officials say 22-year-old Oracio Vallejo was killed after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Mitsubishi SUV on Texas Central Parkway and Bagby Avenue at around 7:30 p.m.

The SUV was traveling west on Bagby when the two collided.

The motorcyclist, identified as Vallejo, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.