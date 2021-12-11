2 killed after small plane crashes after taking off in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities on Friday continued investigating what caused a small plane to crash shortly after taking off from a Houston-area airport, killing the two people on board.

The single-engine aircraft had taken off around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday from West Houston Airport but its wreckage was not found until Thursday afternoon, said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Richard Standifer.

Authorities believe the plane crashed shortly after takeoff. Airport workers looked for the plane by air but a haze on the ground made their search difficult, Standifer said.

Airport workers located the wreckage in a remote, heavily wooded area and circled around it from above until deputies got to the debris by foot around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said both people in the plane, a man and a woman, died on impact. The man was ejected from the plane, Standifer said.

The plane was headed to the Houston suburb of Pearland when it crashed.

Officials have not released the names of the two individuals killed in the crash but one had identification with a Houston address, Standifer said.

The plane might be registered out of Rogers, Arkansas, but officials believe the aircraft might have recently been purchased, Standifer said.