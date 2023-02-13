2 hospitalized after plane crash in Crosby area: Texas DPS

CROSBY, Texas — Texas DPS troopers are responding to a plane crash this afternoon in the Crosby area.
Officials said the plane crashed into a train at a rail yard and that multiple agencies have been deployed to investigate.
Both occupants have since been transported to area hospitals, Texas DPS said.
Texas DPS said the plane's Tail Number is N3238L.
An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.
A plane has crashed into a train at a rail yard in the Crosby area, and DPS Troopers & @HCSOTexas are at the scene.— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) February 13, 2023
The Tail Number is N3238L.
Both occupants have been transported to area hospitals.
The @FAANews has been notified.
This remains an active scene. pic.twitter.com/cR3dKl2HYx