2 hospitalized after plane crash in Crosby area: Texas DPS

Posted at 8:01 PM, Feb 12, 2023
CROSBY, Texas — Texas DPS troopers are responding to a plane crash this afternoon in the Crosby area.

Officials said the plane crashed into a train at a rail yard and that multiple agencies have been deployed to investigate.

Both occupants have since been transported to area hospitals, Texas DPS said.

Texas DPS said the plane's Tail Number is N3238L.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

