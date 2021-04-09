19-year-old arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following altercation

MEXIA, TX — A 19-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an altercation.

Around 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, officers with the Mexia Police Department were called out to the 1100 block of North Ross Street for a report of a man brandishing a weapon from inside his vehicle.

Authorities identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ladarion Owens of Mexia.

Owens allegedly engaged in an altercation with several juveniles and displayed a firearm before fleeing the area.

The City of Mexia says Owens was immediately located at his workplace by deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and officers with Mexia PD. He was taken into custody and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Owens was transported to the Limestone County jail.

An investigation is ongoing.