18-year-old from Cameron dead after rollover crash on FM 485

MILAM COUNTY, TX — An 18-year-old from Cameron is dead after a rollover crash in Milam County early Sunday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle fatality crash on FM 485 near Belmena at 1:45AM Sunday.

The investigating trooper stated that a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo passenger car, operated by Alexandria Nicole Borgas, 18, of Cameron, was westbound approaching a slight curve in the roadway.

DPS said it appeared that Borgas crossed the center stripe, took faulty evasive action, went into the westbound bar ditch, and rolled over.

Borgas was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from her vehicle, according to DPS.

She was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Andy Issacs.

DPS said the crash investigation is still open.