18-wheeler fire reported near Love’s Travel Stop along I-35 in Troy

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — An 18-wheeler caught fire along the access road of Interstate 35 between Temple and Troy Friday.

The fire was reported near the Love’s Travel Stop, where crews from Troy Volunteer Fire Department and Temple Fire & Rescue are currently on scene.

A viewer shared images of the burning truck, showing heavy smoke coming from the area.

Details are still limited at this time, including what may have caused the fire and whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.