$18.75 million Texas lotto prize sold but not yet claimed

WACO, TX — One Texas jackpot winner purchased a ticket estimated at $18.75 million; that's $14,259,272.66 before taxes at the cash value option.

The unclaimed winning ticket (22-33-44-45-47-54) was purchased in Plano at Xpress Food & Fuel on 800 E. Parker Road. The winner has 180 days from the June 2 drawing to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting our newest Lotto Texas jackpot winner,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

The drawing also held 53,451 winning tickets with lower prizes ranging from $2 to $12,388.

With drawings held every Wednesday and Saturday, the next draw for the multimillion-dollar Texas lottery jackpots is on June 5 at 10:12 p.m. with an estimated $5 million prize.