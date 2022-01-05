Killeen police: 4 arrested after traffic stop, officer’s weapon discharges

KILLEEN, Texas — Charges are pending against four yet-to-be-identified men after one of the suspects fled during a traffic stop and an officer’s weapon discharged.

Killeen police say the officer’s weapon went off when the fleeing suspect, while jumping a fence, kicked the officer’s hand.

During the traffic stop, officers found two handguns and illegal narcotics in the white Chevy pickup, according to police.

The Killeen Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit is currently conducting an Administrative Review of the incident, which occured about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that while officers were conducting their investigation, an armed subject exited the vehicle and fled on foot,” a Killeen police news release said. “One of the officers observed the handgun in the suspect’s hand. He drew his duty weapon and a foot pursuit ensued.

“The officer repeatedly gave several commands to the suspect to stop and drop the gun. The suspect approached a fence and during the course of jumping it, he kicked the officer’s hand, causing his duty weapon to discharge.”

According to police, the suspect was located near West Lane and Jennifer Drive.

The four suspects were taken into custody and to Killeen City Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the department's Violent Crimes Unit.