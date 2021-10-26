Watch
Johnson & Johnson to pay $290 million opioid settlement in Texas

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. Paxton has raised more than $500,000 to pay for private attorneys who are defending him on criminal securities fraud charges. Financial statements released Wednesday, July 5, 2017, show that the Republican last year received donations for his legal bills not just from Texas but from individuals and groups in Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Texas AG Ken Paxton
Posted at 4:07 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 17:07:09-04

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced that Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay a statewide settlement to resolve opioid-related claims.

Paying $291,841,754.89 into the Qualified Settlement Fund, the funds will follow the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement announced in July.

These funds will also be representing Texas’s allocation of the Global Abatement Settlement.

“I am pleased that all parties have reached a final agreement on this monumental settlement," said Paxton in a statement.

"This is the next step to bring much-needed funding for Texans who have fallen victim to the irresponsible and deceptive marketing practices from opioid manufacturers that spurred this epidemic. My office will continue to aggressively work to hold those accountable for causing this crisis. These funds will bring life-changing resources to those victimized by this tragic crisis.”

Texas is also set to receive up to $1.2 billion from the three distributors, bringing funding for statewide opioid abatement efforts to $1.5 billion.

To read the full news release, click here.

