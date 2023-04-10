Human remains identified in case of missing 45-year-old man: Sheriff's Office

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office has identified human remains found last summer through forensics and DNA results.

On May 15, 2022, a missing persons report was taken up by Bosque County Deputies in regard to the disappearance of Jeremy Stith.

Now, with these results, combined with evidence found on July 13, authorities are confirming the discovered remains to be that of Stith.

Stith is described as having been a 45-year-old white male.

Police said he was last seen at a residence in the Canyons.

A close friend of his reports receiving texts from Stith, in them he wrote that he was walking and wanted a ride, according to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Stith had not been seen since that time.

On July 13, 2022, Bosque County deputies and investigators responded to a rural area, adjacent to the Canyons Estates, regarding possible human remains being discovered.

Upon arrival, deputies said they met with a property surveyor who had been contracted to survey the tract of land.

Police said he told them he located, what he believed to be human remains, as he was performing his work.

The property surveyor said he immediately contacted the sheriff's office after making this discovery.

Police said they were led deep into a property, into a heavily wooded and overgrown area where they found the human remains.

Police said the remains were immediately sent to a forensics lab for examination and DNA sampling.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 435-2362, or email tips@bosquesheriff.com