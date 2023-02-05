Watch Now
How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet)

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Oct. 10, 2017. The Grammys are adding a special song for social change award and five new categories including songwriter of the year, giving the Recording Academy an avenue to honor music’s best composer. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 8:17 AM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 09:36:31-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys have evolved from their humble beginnings handing out 29 awards into a daylong feast of music. This Sunday’s 65th edition could see Beyoncé become the most decorated artist in Grammys history and will feature musical performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie. They’ll appear on the main show airing on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. But most of the awards are handed out before that during the Premiere Ceremony, which the Recording Academy will stream live beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

