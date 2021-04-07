Watch
NewsHonoring Trooper Walker

Actions

The Final Farewell for Fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

items.[0].image.alt
KXXV
Trooper Walker GFX ver2 no WM.png
Posted at 12:54 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 13:55:00-04
Trooper Walker Story 1

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education