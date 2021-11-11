NewsHonoring Our Veterans: Veterans Day 2021 Actions Facebook Tweet Email Timeline: U.S. wars from WWII to the war in Afghanistan By: Khadeeja Umana Posted at 4:11 AM, Nov 11, 2021 and last updated 2021-11-11 05:13:38-05 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Sponsored by 6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019