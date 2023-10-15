NewsHispanic Heritage Month Actions Facebook Tweet Email Hispanic Heritage Month Special from 25 News Prev Next KXXV Posted at 12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2023 and last updated 2023-10-15 13:10:24-04 Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Weather 7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019